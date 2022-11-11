Home Cities Chennai

Theft plaint: Man goes to police against actor Parvati Nair

Subhash Chandra Bose, 30, of Pudukkottai was working in Parvati Nair’s house in Sterling Road for the past two years.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Two weeks after actor Parvati Nair filed a police complaint alleging that her house helper had stolen valuables worth Rs 14 lakh from her home, the man on Thursday lodged a counter complaint against Nair, saying that the actor had assaulted him and the theft complaint was fake. 

Subhash Chandra Bose, 30, of Pudukkottai was working in Parvati Nair’s house in Sterling Road for the past two years. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Bose said, “Nair suspected me of being an informant of a producer who sent me to work for her. She questioned my loyalty and assaulted me along with her male friends.”

On October 20, Parvati Nair had lodged a complaint at the Nungambakkam police station saying that two watches valued over Rs 10 lakh, a laptop worth Rs 1 lakh, and two mobile phones were allegedly stolen by Bose. 

On Thursday, police called Nair for an inquiry. Parvati Nair has acted in movies like ‘Yennai Arindhaal’ and ‘Nimir’. 

