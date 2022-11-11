Home Cities Chennai

Two held under Pocso for harassing minor in Chennai

According to police, the 17-year-old girl was living near Chennai with her parents. A Meghavarman, who lived in the same area, often harassed the girl and forced her to accept his love. 

Published: 11th November 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation.(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Chennai city police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man and his friend under Pocso Act and remanded them in judicial custody for allegedly harassing a minor girl.

According to police, the 17-year-old girl was living near Chennai with her parents. A Meghavarman, who lived in the same area, often harassed the girl and forced her to accept his love. 

Unable to bear his harassment, the girl’s parents sent her to stay with their relative in Chennai’s suburbs. On Wednesday morning, Meghavarman along with his friend Saravanan (24) went to the house where the girl was staying and created a ruckus. They told the girl’s relatives to get her married to Meghavarman. 
The girl’s family launched a police complaint and the men were arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pocso harassing minor girl
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp