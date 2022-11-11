Two held under Pocso for harassing minor in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man and his friend under Pocso Act and remanded them in judicial custody for allegedly harassing a minor girl.

According to police, the 17-year-old girl was living near Chennai with her parents. A Meghavarman, who lived in the same area, often harassed the girl and forced her to accept his love.

Unable to bear his harassment, the girl’s parents sent her to stay with their relative in Chennai’s suburbs. On Wednesday morning, Meghavarman along with his friend Saravanan (24) went to the house where the girl was staying and created a ruckus. They told the girl’s relatives to get her married to Meghavarman.

The girl’s family launched a police complaint and the men were arrested.

