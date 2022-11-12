Heavy-rain threat looms over Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mayiladuthurai and some other areas in the Delta districts were pounded by the rains on Friday evening. The regional meteorological centre had withdrawn the red alert previously issued to Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet for Friday and issued it for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Karaikal valid till 8.30 am on Saturday.

Nungambakkam weather station received only 11.5 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, but in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, the station recorded 7 cm of rainfall.S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology, RMC, said heavy to very heavy rainfall threat for Chennai region persists for one more day.

The rainfall forecast for Saturday says, “Scattered heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni and Tenkasi.”

The well-marked low-pressure area formed off-Srilanka coast will move north and westwards towards TN­-Puducherry coasts till Saturday morning. Thereafter, it is likely to move west­-northwestwards across TN-Puducherry and Kerala during Saturday and Sunday and emerge into the Arabian Sea as a low-pressure area.

