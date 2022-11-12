We love parotta

CHENNAI: Have you ever watched a parotta ‘master’ in action? If you were ever in Kerala — or some of our very own local jaunts and hadn’t witnessed the making of a parotta, you might have missed out on one of the most creative ways of cooking food.
It is hard not to notice the musical rhythm of experienced chefs (known as ‘masters’) as they beat the dough into thin layers and roll it into a ball. The ball is flattened and cooked on a hot flat griddle. Using a long spatula, each side of the parotta is cooked well. The aroma that wafts in the air can trigger a sudden appetite in a good number of people. All those ‘health articles’ and expert advice on ill-effects of maida vapourises in a jiffy.
Finally, the steaming parottas are then placed on a flat surface and scrunched with both hands, which gives them their unique flakiness, all in a flourish. At sundown, this is a common sight on the streets, especially in Kerala. Thattukadas and small restaurants come to life where these crispy, flaky parottas are sold.
While Malayalis need no introduction to the porotta, here’s a look at how the dish fares in places outside Kerala. Just across the border, in Tamil Nadu, it is called ‘barota’. Malabar parotta, also known as the Kerala parotta, is made of maida or refined flour. Traditionally, milk, eggs and a pinch of sugar are added to the flour dough. However, in some places, based on the customer’s preference, eggs are avoided.
Often served with Syrian beef roast, chicken curry, egg masala and seafood dishes, the parotta has been an evergreen favourite in Kerala. Vegetarians, too, relish it with kadala curry, vegetable korma, and some even with sambar and chutney!
Of late, new variants of the parotta are also trending. Coin parotta, for instance, is not very different from the Malabar parotta in taste or ingredients, but differs in size and is slightly crispier. Kothu parotta (minced parotta) is the most popular variation from Tamil Nadu. Parotta is shredded into pieces and tossed with chicken and egg, giving it a burst of flavours.
Some restaurants also come up with vegetarian versions of this by mixing shredded parotta with onions, capsicum and other vegetables. Other innovative versions include parotta in Chinese style chilli parotta. It is similar to kothu parotta; but the chunks are fried before being tossed with the sauces. Veechu or Ceylon parotta, a thinner, more layered variety, is a famous bread of Sri Lanka.
Call it by whatever name, a parotta is a parotta, and we just can’t stop loving it!
Egg Parotta roll
Recipe by Chinnu Sebastian
Ingredients
To make dough
All purpose flour
(refined flour): 2 cups
Free range egg: 1
Warm milk: 1/3 cup
Warm water: ¼ cup
Oil: 2.5 tbsp (2 tbsp + ½ tbsp divided)
Salt: 1 tsp
Baking powder: ¼ tsp
For filling
Two to three eggs, one cucumber, carrot, tomato sauce, hot chilli oil, salt to taste
Method
- Take a Kerala parotta and place it in a pan after spreading some oil to make it crispy.
- Beat the eggs well in a bowl and spread this egg mixture on the parotta.
- The egg may slightly spill over the perimeter of the parotta, but it is fine.
- Transfer the parotta onto a plate.
- Spread a tablespoon of tomato sauce and hot chilli oil on it.
- Place vegetables like cucumber, carrot and some fries and then roll this into a cylindrical shape and cover using aluminium foil or butter paper.
Note: Wheat parotta can also be used instead of maida parotta.
Chicken Baida Parotta
Recipe by Muktha H S
Ingredients
To make dough
All purpose flour (maida): 2 cups
Free range egg: 1
Warm milk: 1/3 cup
Warm water: ¼ cup
Oil: 2.5 tbsp (2 tbsp + ½ tbsp divided)
Salt: 1 tsp
Baking powder:¼ tsp
For filling
Chicken minced: 300 grams
Onion chopped: 1 cup (reserve 2 tbsp for later use)
Ginger paste: 1 tbsp
Garlic paste: 1 tbsp
Green chilli: 2, chopped
Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp
Red chilli powder: 1 tsp
Coriander powder: 1 tsp
Garam masala: ½ tsp
Black pepper powder: ½ tsp
Cooking oil: 2 tbsp
Coriander leaves and mint leaves: 2 tbsp each, chopped
Salt to taste
Lime juice: 1 tsp
For rolling parotta
Free range egg: 2
Salt: ¼ tsp or to taste
Pepper powder: ½ tsp
Chopped onions: 2 tbsp
Coriander leaves: 1 tbsp, chopped
Extra oil for roasting parotta
Extra flour to dust
Method
To make dough
- Into a mixing bowl add all purpose flour, cooking soda, salt and mix .
- Make a well at the centre and add the egg, warm milk and mix with a spatula.
- Add warm water as required and mix everything to make a smooth dough. The dough will be sticky at this point.
- Now drizzle two tbsp of oil and knead to make a soft and smooth dough.
- Smear half a tbsp of oil on kneaded dough. Cover with a moist damp cloth and set aside for 15 to 20 minutes.
For chicken filling
- Heat two tbsp of oil in a pan. Add chopped onions, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste and sauté for two minutes. There should be no trace of a raw smell.
- Add minced chicken, salt and turmeric powder.
- Cook the chicken well.
- Add red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala, black pepper powder and mix well.
- Turn off the stove, add chopped coriander, mint leaves and lime juice. Mix.
- Set aside on a kitchen platform until the chicken filling cools down.
- Into a separate bowl, crack open two to three eggs, and season with salt and pepper.
- Add two tbsp of chopped onions, coriander leaves and whisk well.
- Pour the egg mixture over the prepared chicken filling.
- The chicken filling should turn moist with the addition of the egg.
- After 20 minutes, knead the dough on a work surface and divide into eight equal size balls.
- Dust your work surface with flour, take one dough ball and roll into a thin six inch diameter circle.
- Place four tbsp of chicken filling at the centre in a rectangle.
- Fold one side on the dough and cover the filling. Bring the opposite side of the dough over the fold and cover. Now, bring in the dough from the sides to the centre to form a rectangle.
- Secure the folds.
Note: Heat a iron skillet/pan, drizzle 1 -2 tbsp of oil.
Place the parotta and cook on medium heat on all sides until it is crisp, flaky and golden in colour. Once done, cut into half and serve with tomato ketchup/sauce or mayonnaise mint chutney.
Mexican Parotta Rolls
Recipe by Lisa Joji
Ingredients
To make dough
- All purpose flour (refined flour): 2 cups
- Free range egg: 1
- Warm milk: 1/3 cup
- Warm water: ¼ cup
- Oil: 2.5 tbsp (2 tbsp + ½ tbsp divided)
- Salt: 1 tsp
- Baking powder: ¼ tsp
For chicken fillings
- Boneless chicken strips
- Butter or oil: 1 tsp
- Sliced onion: 2 tbsp
- Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp
- Coriander powder: 1/2 tsp Paprika powder: 1/2 tsp Oregano: 1/2 tsp
- Crushed pepper: 1/4 tsp
- Salt to taste
Other ingredients
- Sour cream: 2 tbsp
- Cream cheese: 2 tbsp
- Sliced peppers: 2 tbsp
- Coriander leaves: 4 sprigs Sliced lettuce
Method
Heat butter/oil, add onions and sauté for 1 minute. Add salt, chicken and cook for five minutes. Add pepper, cumin, oregano, paprika, coriander and mix well. Remove the chicken and mix cream cheese and sour cream. Apply this mix over one parotta. Add lettuce, peppers, chicken on one side of parotta with two sprigs of coriander. Roll the parotta tightly. Cut into small rolls and serve.
Mughlai Parotta
Recipe by Kartik Dey- Kolkata Food Junction
This parotta version is a flaky, refined-flour pastry filled with a mixture of eggs, keema, spices & seasoning .
Ingredients
For the dough
Flour: 75g
Sugar: 2g
Salt: 1g
Vegetable oil: 8g
Warm water: 40g
For the filling
Onions: 10g
Green chillies: 2g
Ginger: 2g
Coriander: 3g
Egg: 1
Cooked keema: 20g
Breadcrumbs: 10g
Roasted peanuts: 5g
Salt to taste
Oil for frying
Method
- Mix ingredients for the dough and knead till smooth. Coat with oil. Cover and rest for atleast 30 minutes.
- Finely chop the onions, green chillies, ginger and fresh coriander leaves. Crush the peanuts.
- Beat an egg in a bowl. Add keema, onions, ginger, breadcrumbs and mix everything well.
- Grease your rolling surface.
- Take a portion of the dough and roll it into a rectangle.
- Place the filling in the centre and fold the dough from all four sides into a parcel.
- Heat the oil and fry on medium heat until golden on all sides.
Thukku Parotta
Recipe by Kaasa Kitchen
This is an alternative version of kizhi parotta and a favourite among parotta lovers. The hotspot of this dish is Kaasa Kitchen in Fort Kochi, where it’s a popular dish. Sharon Gafoor of Kaasa Kitchen says, “In olden days, the workers who used to go to Willingdon Island in Kochi for work had to leave by 7 am. Since lunch would not be ready during that time, they would buy parottas from a nearby shop, pour some curry and add it to a small tiffin box. By noon, it would have turned soggy but it is very tasty. We have recreated this same dish. We make this dish by putting everything inside a tiffin box and letting it simmer in low flame.”
Ingredients
To make dough
- All purpose flour (refined flour): 2 cups
- Free range egg: 1
- Warm milk: 1/3 cup
- Warm water: ¼ cup
- Oil: 2.5 tbsp (2 tbsp + ½ tbsp divided)
- Salt: 1 tsp Baking powder: ¼ tsp
- For fillings
- Buffalo meat is used for filling which is prepared in the naadan Kerala style with spices.
- Chicken variation is also available.
Method
- Inside the tiffin box, put two parottas and pour beef or chicken curry and top it with another layer of parotta.
- Dum it in low flame and then serve.