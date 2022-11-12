We love parotta

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Have you ever watched a parotta ‘master’ in action? If you were ever in Kerala — or some of our very own local jaunts and hadn’t witnessed the making of a parotta, you might have missed out on one of the most creative ways of cooking food.

It is hard not to notice the musical rhythm of experienced chefs (known as ‘masters’) as they beat the dough into thin layers and roll it into a ball. The ball is flattened and cooked on a hot flat griddle. Using a long spatula, each side of the parotta is cooked well. The aroma that wafts in the air can trigger a sudden appetite in a good number of people. All those ‘health articles’ and expert advice on ill-effects of maida vapourises in a jiffy.

Finally, the steaming parottas are then placed on a flat surface and scrunched with both hands, which gives them their unique flakiness, all in a flourish. At sundown, this is a common sight on the streets, especially in Kerala. Thattukadas and small restaurants come to life where these crispy, flaky parottas are sold.

While Malayalis need no introduction to the porotta, here’s a look at how the dish fares in places outside Kerala. Just across the border, in Tamil Nadu, it is called ‘barota’. Malabar parotta, also known as the Kerala parotta, is made of maida or refined flour. Traditionally, milk, eggs and a pinch of sugar are added to the flour dough. However, in some places, based on the customer’s preference, eggs are avoided.

Often served with Syrian beef roast, chicken curry, egg masala and seafood dishes, the parotta has been an evergreen favourite in Kerala. Vegetarians, too, relish it with kadala curry, vegetable korma, and some even with sambar and chutney!

Of late, new variants of the parotta are also trending. Coin parotta, for instance, is not very different from the Malabar parotta in taste or ingredients, but differs in size and is slightly crispier. Kothu parotta (minced parotta) is the most popular variation from Tamil Nadu. Parotta is shredded into pieces and tossed with chicken and egg, giving it a burst of flavours.

Some restaurants also come up with vegetarian versions of this by mixing shredded parotta with onions, capsicum and other vegetables. Other innovative versions include parotta in Chinese style chilli parotta. It is similar to kothu parotta; but the chunks are fried before being tossed with the sauces. Veechu or Ceylon parotta, a thinner, more layered variety, is a famous bread of Sri Lanka.

Call it by whatever name, a parotta is a parotta, and we just can’t stop loving it!

Egg Parotta roll

Recipe by Chinnu Sebastian

Ingredients

To make dough

All purpose flour

(refined flour): 2 cups

Free range egg: 1

Warm milk: 1/3 cup

Warm water: ¼ cup

Oil: 2.5 tbsp (2 tbsp + ½ tbsp divided)

Salt: 1 tsp

Baking powder: ¼ tsp

For filling

Two to three eggs, one cucumber, carrot, tomato sauce, hot chilli oil, salt to taste

Method

Take a Kerala parotta and place it in a pan after spreading some oil to make it crispy.

Beat the eggs well in a bowl and spread this egg mixture on the parotta.

The egg may slightly spill over the perimeter of the parotta, but it is fine.

Transfer the parotta onto a plate.

Spread a tablespoon of tomato sauce and hot chilli oil on it.

Place vegetables like cucumber, carrot and some fries and then roll this into a cylindrical shape and cover using aluminium foil or butter paper.

Note: Wheat parotta can also be used instead of maida parotta.

Chicken Baida Parotta

Recipe by Muktha H S

Ingredients

To make dough

All purpose flour (maida): 2 cups

Free range egg: 1

Warm milk: 1/3 cup

Warm water: ¼ cup

Oil: 2.5 tbsp (2 tbsp + ½ tbsp divided)

Salt: 1 tsp

Baking powder:¼ tsp

For filling

Chicken minced: 300 grams

Onion chopped: 1 cup (reserve 2 tbsp for later use)

Ginger paste: 1 tbsp

Garlic paste: 1 tbsp

Green chilli: 2, chopped

Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp

Red chilli powder: 1 tsp

Coriander powder: 1 tsp

Garam masala: ½ tsp

Black pepper powder: ½ tsp

Cooking oil: 2 tbsp

Coriander leaves and mint leaves: 2 tbsp each, chopped

Salt to taste

Lime juice: 1 tsp

For rolling parotta

Free range egg: 2

Salt: ¼ tsp or to taste

Pepper powder: ½ tsp

Chopped onions: 2 tbsp

Coriander leaves: 1 tbsp, chopped

Extra oil for roasting parotta

Extra flour to dust

Method

To make dough

Into a mixing bowl add all purpose flour, cooking soda, salt and mix .

Make a well at the centre and add the egg, warm milk and mix with a spatula.

Add warm water as required and mix everything to make a smooth dough. The dough will be sticky at this point.

Now drizzle two tbsp of oil and knead to make a soft and smooth dough.

Smear half a tbsp of oil on kneaded dough. Cover with a moist damp cloth and set aside for 15 to 20 minutes.

For chicken filling

Heat two tbsp of oil in a pan. Add chopped onions, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste and sauté for two minutes. There should be no trace of a raw smell.

Add minced chicken, salt and turmeric powder.

Cook the chicken well.

Add red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala, black pepper powder and mix well.

Turn off the stove, add chopped coriander, mint leaves and lime juice. Mix.

Set aside on a kitchen platform until the chicken filling cools down.

Into a separate bowl, crack open two to three eggs, and season with salt and pepper.

Add two tbsp of chopped onions, coriander leaves and whisk well.

Pour the egg mixture over the prepared chicken filling.

The chicken filling should turn moist with the addition of the egg.

After 20 minutes, knead the dough on a work surface and divide into eight equal size balls.

Dust your work surface with flour, take one dough ball and roll into a thin six inch diameter circle.

Place four tbsp of chicken filling at the centre in a rectangle.

Fold one side on the dough and cover the filling. Bring the opposite side of the dough over the fold and cover. Now, bring in the dough from the sides to the centre to form a rectangle.

Secure the folds.

Note: Heat a iron skillet/pan, drizzle 1 -2 tbsp of oil.

Place the parotta and cook on medium heat on all sides until it is crisp, flaky and golden in colour. Once done, cut into half and serve with tomato ketchup/sauce or mayonnaise mint chutney.

Mexican Parotta Rolls

Recipe by Lisa Joji

Ingredients

To make dough

All purpose flour (refined flour): 2 cups

Free range egg: 1

Warm milk: 1/3 cup

Warm water: ¼ cup

Oil: 2.5 tbsp (2 tbsp + ½ tbsp divided)

Salt: 1 tsp

Baking powder: ¼ tsp

For chicken fillings

Boneless chicken strips

Butter or oil: 1 tsp

Sliced onion: 2 tbsp

Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp

Coriander powder: 1/2 tsp Paprika powder: 1/2 tsp Oregano: 1/2 tsp

Crushed pepper: 1/4 tsp

Salt to taste

Other ingredients

Sour cream: 2 tbsp

Cream cheese: 2 tbsp

Sliced peppers: 2 tbsp

Coriander leaves: 4 sprigs Sliced lettuce

Method

Heat butter/oil, add onions and sauté for 1 minute. Add salt, chicken and cook for five minutes. Add pepper, cumin, oregano, paprika, coriander and mix well. Remove the chicken and mix cream cheese and sour cream. Apply this mix over one parotta. Add lettuce, peppers, chicken on one side of parotta with two sprigs of coriander. Roll the parotta tightly. Cut into small rolls and serve.

Mughlai Parotta

Recipe by Kartik Dey- Kolkata Food Junction

This parotta version is a flaky, refined-flour pastry filled with a mixture of eggs, keema, spices & seasoning .

Ingredients

For the dough

Flour: 75g

Sugar: 2g

Salt: 1g

Vegetable oil: 8g

Warm water: 40g

For the filling

Onions: 10g

Green chillies: 2g

Ginger: 2g

Coriander: 3g

Egg: 1

Cooked keema: 20g

Breadcrumbs: 10g

Roasted peanuts: 5g

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Method

Mix ingredients for the dough and knead till smooth. Coat with oil. Cover and rest for atleast 30 minutes.

Finely chop the onions, green chillies, ginger and fresh coriander leaves. Crush the peanuts.

Beat an egg in a bowl. Add keema, onions, ginger, breadcrumbs and mix everything well.

Grease your rolling surface.

Take a portion of the dough and roll it into a rectangle.

Place the filling in the centre and fold the dough from all four sides into a parcel.

Heat the oil and fry on medium heat until golden on all sides.

Thukku Parotta

Recipe by Kaasa Kitchen

This is an alternative version of kizhi parotta and a favourite among parotta lovers. The hotspot of this dish is Kaasa Kitchen in Fort Kochi, where it’s a popular dish. Sharon Gafoor of Kaasa Kitchen says, “In olden days, the workers who used to go to Willingdon Island in Kochi for work had to leave by 7 am. Since lunch would not be ready during that time, they would buy parottas from a nearby shop, pour some curry and add it to a small tiffin box. By noon, it would have turned soggy but it is very tasty. We have recreated this same dish. We make this dish by putting everything inside a tiffin box and letting it simmer in low flame.”

Ingredients

To make dough

All purpose flour (refined flour): 2 cups

Free range egg: 1

Warm milk: 1/3 cup

Warm water: ¼ cup

Oil: 2.5 tbsp (2 tbsp + ½ tbsp divided)

Salt: 1 tsp Baking powder: ¼ tsp

For fillings

Buffalo meat is used for filling which is prepared in the naadan Kerala style with spices.

Chicken variation is also available.

Method

Inside the tiffin box, put two parottas and pour beef or chicken curry and top it with another layer of parotta.

Dum it in low flame and then serve.

