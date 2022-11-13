Man held for cheating apple suppliers in Koyambedu Fruit Market

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested an apple wholesaler from Koyambedu Fruit Market for allegedly cheating three suppliers from Jammu and Kashmir to the tune of Rs 3 crore. The accused was absconding for the past few months, said the police. The arrested accused was identified as M Dinakaran (39) from Virugambakkam.

“Dinakaran owed the suppliers 3 crore. While he promised to pay them a year ago, after much deliberation he forwarded them a cheque six months ago, which bounced,” said the police officer.

They lodged a complaint at the local police station in Shopian district. A team from Shopian police station reached the city six months ago but Dinakaran had absconded. The Koyambedu police tracing Dinakaran found him visiting the market on Friday night and secured him.

He was taken to police station for an inquiry and produced before a magistrate here to get a transit visa and was handed over to the J&K police.

CHENNAI: The city police arrested an apple wholesaler from Koyambedu Fruit Market for allegedly cheating three suppliers from Jammu and Kashmir to the tune of Rs 3 crore. The accused was absconding for the past few months, said the police. The arrested accused was identified as M Dinakaran (39) from Virugambakkam. “Dinakaran owed the suppliers 3 crore. While he promised to pay them a year ago, after much deliberation he forwarded them a cheque six months ago, which bounced,” said the police officer. They lodged a complaint at the local police station in Shopian district. A team from Shopian police station reached the city six months ago but Dinakaran had absconded. The Koyambedu police tracing Dinakaran found him visiting the market on Friday night and secured him. He was taken to police station for an inquiry and produced before a magistrate here to get a transit visa and was handed over to the J&K police.