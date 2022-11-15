Doctors transferred  after medical negligence costs teen a leg

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after a 17-year-old footballer had to have her right leg amputated due to medical negligence, the health department on Monday ordered for two doctors from the Government Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar here to be transferred. They will also face departmental action.

The girl, R Priya, was taken to the hospital with a ligament tear. An Arthroscopic Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) repair surgery was performed, after which she developed complications and had to be taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), said her brother R Vijay.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the surgery at the peripheral hospital was successful, but the compression bandage used after it was too tight and stopped the flow of blood, causing the girl’s condition to become serious. At RGGGH, doctors decided to amputate the leg to save Priya’s life.

“We formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident. The panel submitted its report yesterday, confirming the doctors’ carelessness. They should have noticed the compression bandage was preventing blood flow,” Subramanian said.

He added that the government would help Priya, who is a first-year BSc Physical Education student. “We will order an advanced prosthesis from Bengaluru and fix it once her wounds have healed,” he added.

We’ll consider job request after girl completes her studies: Minister

“Her father has requested for a government job for her. We will inform the CM about this and consider the request after the girl completes her studies,” Subramanian said. Dr R Shanthimalar, Director of Medical Education (full additional charge), said one of the suspended doctors is a senior resident and the other an assistant professor.

