Man harasses IIT-Madras student on campus, held

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly harassing and molesting a 19-year-old college student inside the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. According to the Kotturpuram police, the accused identified as D Vasanth Edward of Velachery worked as a load man in and around the city. He had also previously worked inside the college campus. The incident occurred on Saturday at around 11 pm. After visiting a friend inside the campus, he saw the woman walking alone while returning home.

Vasanth allegedly introduced himself as a student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and offered her a lift on his motorcycle. When the survivor declined, he allegedly forcibly attempted to get her on the bike. When she started screaming, Vasanth left his bike and fled from the spot.

A college security officer who was posted nearby came to the girl’s aid. Based on a complaint from the officer, the police launched an investigation. After combing through CCTV footage, the accused was identified, the Kotturpuram police said.

A case was filed against Vasanth under Sections 341 (Wrongful restraint), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (i) Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. The accused was arrested and then remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.

