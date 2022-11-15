No place like home

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Home is a place of comfort and safety. Many of us know this to be true but unfortunately, it is not as easy a reality for several others. Four years after the decriminalisation of Section 377, the LGBTQIA+ still struggle to find a place they can call home. Exploring the whys of the matter were city activists and members of the community at the Chennai Queer International Film Festival 2022 (CQIFF) on Saturday. Shizuku (Orinam), SwethaShri (Orinam, Thozhi), Malini Jeevarathnam (filmmaker), Siva (Nirangal), Lakshmi Sri (PCVC), Kaavya (Thozhi) and Jeeva Rangaraj (Trans Rights Association, Garima Greh) shared experiences and dissected the issue with the facilitator Dr L Ramakrishnan (SAATHII) at a panel discussion.

Struggles and strides

The LGBTQIA+ are often in want of a new living space after being subjected to violence, forced marriages, conversion therapies, house arrests and other unsafe environments and for some in the panel, the case was no different. But where do you go once you leave? “It was very difficult for me to find a house. For some days, I lived in my office, then a (temporary) home. Every hostel I lived in had some issue. In one particular case, my roommate saw me and complained that she did not want to live with a ‘person like this’. It got even more difficult during Covid; they’d ask me to leave but where was I to go? Years later, when I finally got an address with my name on it, it was a very emotional moment, more so than when I won awards,” divulged Malini.

Express Illustration

Where there is accomplishment in finding a home, melancholic memories of familial presence can also return to the person. “After I left home, I stayed in a small room in Nungambakkam with a friend. I felt bad, it seemed as if I couldn’t survive without my family. The feeling got worse when my friend left, I wondered how many other people had to go through this. Trans people often think of family after their surgery. Many have no one to care for them, friends can only help to an extent,” said Kaavya.

But there were some silver linings, even if few. On a hunt for an apartment with a friend, SwethaShri found a rental suited for her needs but signing the contract was certainly a rollercoaster. “The owner asked us to meet their mother who offered me water and sweets. I had to take my mask off to do so and they saw that I was a trans woman. They gave us a call later saying that they were not okay with the arrangement. But my friend spoke to them for an hour, making my case and explaining that a trans woman lives no differently. I am thankful for my friend; there are some who understand. The owner finally accepted,” she said.

And where logic didn’t seem to work, members had to take other measures to ensure a roof over their head. “Cis passing (a person perceived to be cisgender by their appearance) is a privilege I have and I have used it. Where I needed to do so, I would say I am a woman,” informed Shizuku, who had to use his gender assigned at birth and deadname as reflected on government IDs to access his house.

Risks of rewarding acts

Living accommodation for the LGBTQIA+ consists of temporary shelters (for when they have just left home) and eventually, permanent abodes. The need for both, however, brings areas of concern. While there are a few shelters for trans people and AFAB (assigned female at birth) non-binary people, Shizuku points to the need for more accommodation required for gay men and others in the community. Apart from lack of required living area, there are also issues with stubborn occupants. “They can stay in our shelter for one year. Some say they won’t leave and we have to tell them that they have to give others the chance to access the same. We also work on training and employment so (that the person can become self-sustainable),” Jeeva added.

The event on Saturday was facilitated by Dr L Ramakrishnan | R Satish Babu

But sometimes the hands of helpers are also tied. Explaining the risks and restrictions they, at PCVC, have faced in order to provide shelter to victims of gendered violence, Lakshmi Sri said, “We have to report to the family when someone comes to our shelter, and the police so they can stop any ongoing investigations. Parents will, sometimes, threaten to burn themselves, they will threaten to kill not just the victim but us as well. And when we have to take clients to the police, we have to train them as they’re not very sensitive. We also sometimes get calls from people who are under 18 years of age. We can’t keep them at the shelter; they don’t understand the challenge an organisation faces when harbouring someone under 18. In these situations, we have no choice but to ask them to lay low, complete their education and leave once they are 18. Meanwhile, we provide them emotional support through calls.”

Things got difficult for Siva when they got involved in the S Sushma v Commissioner of Police case, helping the women find shelter. “I was called by a trans man asking for help. They travelled to Chennai, I paid for their food and booked them a cab as I left for an event. At the event, I was approached by a mother and son who took me aside to talk. It turned out they were police in disguise and the trans man was also police undercover. They dragged me by my neck to a car which was the cab I had booked for who I thought was a trans person. They kept me in the car all day. I was traumatised by the incident and refused to meet anyone for 15 days,” they reminisced.

The Right to Live is a Fundamental Right in India, but how can this be true in a reality where an entire community in the country still cannot call any place home?

