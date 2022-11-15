Psych support for patients at Apollo Children’s Hospital

Home Cities Chennai

The unique aspect of APPLE is the presence of a liaison psychiatrist in the treatment process of paediatric patients.

Published: 15th November 2022

APPLE was launched by B Priyanka Pankajam in the presence of Preetha Reddy and Suneeta Reddy. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Children’s Hospital launched the Apollo Paediatric Psychiatry Liaison and Education Department (APPLE) on Monday.

It was inaugurated by B Priyanka Pankajam IAS, executive director, Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women in the presence of Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals and others.

The unique aspect of APPLE is the presence of a liaison psychiatrist in the treatment process of paediatric patients. The doctors will focus on the various mind-related issues while the body of a child heals.
The liaison psychiatrist would counsel the parents and help them deal with their child’s illnesses better.

This is especially crucial in long-term illnesses, highly critical illnesses which require intensive care. The psychiatrist would also train nurses and other staff members to interact with patients with empathy.

The event featured cultural and entertainment activities including an activity where children dressed up as doctors, nurses and staff and walked around the hospital. The CSR activities of Apollo Children’s Hospital were also on display.

