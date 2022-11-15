TN to commission its first 800MW thermal power station in December

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s first single unit of 800MW capacity, the coal-based North Chennai Thermal Power stage III station set up at a cost of Rs 6,376 crore, is expected to be commissioned in December first week.

According to a senior Tangedco official, the project scheduled for inauguration in 2019 was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a few technical issues. The unit, built using latest technology, will reduce coal consumption and will emit lesser coal dust compared to other plants. It will also reduce the State’s dependency on private power.

Speaking about coal availability, another official said as per Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA), Tangedco must get 23.76 metric tonnes per annum but it has received only 17.11 MT or 72% of the stipulated quantity in 2021-22.

“We will need more coal when we start operating the new plant. We have requested the Centre to allot the entire quantum as per FSA to the State. We are handling the situation now by importing coal,” he said.

Works on more power projects under way

Considering future power demand, Tangedco is building new power projects Ennore SEZ (2x660 MW), Udangudi Expansion Stage I (2x660), Ennore Expansion (1x660), Uppur (2x800), Udangudi Expansion Stage II (2x660) and Udangudi Expansion Stage III (2x660). These coal-fired power stations are under various stages of construction.

