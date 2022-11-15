Home Cities Chennai

TN to commission its first 800MW thermal power station in December

According to a senior Tangedco official, the project scheduled for inauguration in 2019 was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a few technical issues.

Published: 15th November 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

North Chennai thermal power station | Express

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s first single unit of 800MW capacity, the coal-based North Chennai Thermal Power stage III station set up at a cost of Rs 6,376 crore, is expected to be commissioned in December first week. 

According to a senior Tangedco official, the project scheduled for inauguration in 2019 was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a few technical issues. The unit, built using latest technology, will reduce coal consumption and will emit lesser coal dust compared to other plants. It will also reduce the State’s dependency on private power.

Speaking about coal availability, another official said as per Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA), Tangedco must get 23.76 metric tonnes per annum but it has received only 17.11 MT or 72% of the stipulated quantity in 2021-22.

“We will need more coal when we start operating the new plant. We have requested the Centre to allot the entire quantum as per FSA to the State. We are handling the situation now by importing coal,” he said.

Works on more power projects under way
Considering future power demand, Tangedco is building new power projects Ennore SEZ (2x660 MW), Udangudi Expansion Stage I (2x660), Ennore Expansion (1x660), Uppur (2x800), Udangudi Expansion Stage II (2x660) and Udangudi Expansion Stage III (2x660). These coal-fired power stations are under various stages of construction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp