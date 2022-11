Areas in Chennai that will experience power cuts on November 18

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday (November 18). It will be restored earlier if the work is completed, said TANGEDCO.

Here are the details of the areas that will be affected.

TAMBARAM:

RAJAKILPAKKAM Venkatraman Nagar, Muthalizh Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Manickam Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

TARAMANI:

BABY NAGAR Solamandalam Street, Pammal Nallathambi Street, Udhayam Nagar, Thanthai Periyar and above all surrounding areas.

GUINDY:

VANUVAMPET TG NAGAR Kesari Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Tagore Street, Thamarai Street, Mahalakshmi Nagar MOOVARASAMPET MADIPAKKAM Sankaran Street, Ponniamman Koil, Anna Street and above all surrounding areas.

VYASARPADI:

RK NAGAR VOC Nagar, TH Road Part, Tollgate Area, Stanley area, Old Washermenpet, Kalmandapam, GA Road, Solaiyappan Street, Balu Mudhali Street, Bala Arunachala Street, Thandavaraya Mudhali Street and above all surrounding areas.

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday (November 18). It will be restored earlier if the work is completed, said TANGEDCO. Here are the details of the areas that will be affected. TAMBARAM: RAJAKILPAKKAM Venkatraman Nagar, Muthalizh Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Manickam Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar and above all surrounding areas. TARAMANI: BABY NAGAR Solamandalam Street, Pammal Nallathambi Street, Udhayam Nagar, Thanthai Periyar and above all surrounding areas. GUINDY: VANUVAMPET TG NAGAR Kesari Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Tagore Street, Thamarai Street, Mahalakshmi Nagar MOOVARASAMPET MADIPAKKAM Sankaran Street, Ponniamman Koil, Anna Street and above all surrounding areas. VYASARPADI: RK NAGAR VOC Nagar, TH Road Part, Tollgate Area, Stanley area, Old Washermenpet, Kalmandapam, GA Road, Solaiyappan Street, Balu Mudhali Street, Bala Arunachala Street, Thandavaraya Mudhali Street and above all surrounding areas.