Four held for kidnapping businessman

When the car crossed the signal near the Kancheepuram bus stand, traffic constable Dhanasekar spotted the vehicle.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram police on Tuesday nabbed a four-member gang for kidnapping a 45-year-old businessman. The businessman was identified as Jai Ganesh from Ayyampettai Village in Kancheepuram. On Tuesday, he was on his way to the Ayyampettai bus stop to drop off his three daughters, who were going to school. At around 8 am, a four-member gang in a car waylaid Jai Ganesh’s bike and kidnapped him in front of his shell-shocked daughters, said the police.

Based on information, police traced the car with the help of CCTV footage. “At 8 am the incident took place and by 8.15 am his mobile was switched off. The location of the car was passed on to the personnel and within 20 minutes the gang was nabbed,” said P P Julieus Caesar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram.

When the car crossed the signal near the Kancheepuram bus stand, traffic constable Dhanasekar spotted the vehicle. “When the car brushed past him, he broke the side window in an attempt to slow it down. On witnessing this, autorickshaw drivers and motorists blocked the road and stopped the car,” said a senior officer. The police team nabbed the accused - Mahesh, Giribabu, Chandrasekar and Chandrababu. A case was registered.

After a preliminary probe, the police said Jai Ganesh had borrowed Rs 3 crore from a private finance firm two years ago. Ganesh had invested the money in a Multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme, suffered a huge loss and kept ignoring calls to repay the money, said the police.

“The gang then decided to get back the money and stayed put in Kancheepuram for three days and demanded Jai Ganesh sign property documents in their name,” said the police. When Ganesh refused, they kidnapped him. All four accused were remanded in custody after being produced in court.

