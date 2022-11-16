Home Cities Chennai

ICNW president presents at COP 27

Ayurveda is the biggest defence for our mankind, not war but the science of plants” said Nandini Azad in the 27th session on Conference of Parties at Egypt.

Published: 16th November 2022 06:34 AM

Nandini Azad at COP 27

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ayurveda is the biggest defence for our mankind, not war but the science of plants” said Nandini Azad in the 27th session on Conference of Parties at Egypt. Azad is the  Global Coordinator on Global Cooperative Policy, World Farmers Organisation (WFO) and the president of Working Women’s Forum – Indian Cooperative Network for Women. Her emphasis in COP 27 was to show how cooperatives organise the way to resilience, poverty reduction alongwith withstanding climate change. 

In a panel titled ‘Gender Considerations & Gender Responsive Action for Resilient & Climate Friendly Food Systems’ on November 14,  organised at the food for climate change pavilion, she spoke on the best practices of WWF-ICNW poor women in food systems to bring in climate friendly regenerating strategies.

A press release said that Azad was also on another panel on the day of Food security & Agriculture, the first speaker in the Global Farmer’s Market (India was given the first chance out of 25 countries globally). ICNW’s presentation highlighted to rich countries how India and innovative financial institutions of poor women are providing climate-friendly strategies.

Several case studies from the ground like in fisheries, agriculture, poultry, non-farm sectors, climate-friendly gender equal strategies were presented. Nine constituencies were present at COP 27, of which ICNW was the only mass cooperative from Asia and Azad was the convener of global cooperative policy (WFO), one of two cooperative leaders.

