Spotted a frog or heard a croak? Send your inputs for atlas

CHENNAI: While it’s pouring cats and dogs, the Madras Naturalists’ Society (MNS) has invited citizens to keep an ear out for frog calls, and direct sightings of the amphibians across Chennai. This 44-year-old Chennai-based conservation body is embarking on a unique citizen initiative -- to survey and create a frog atlas for Greater Chennai.

The exercise was launched on Wednesday with the target area being 100 km to the north, south, and west of the city. “Frogs have been recognised as highly sensitive bio-indicators of hydrological health and habitat quality. Being both predator and prey, their absence can irreversibly change whole ecosystems. The survey will help gain valuable insights on frog presence/absence and their terrestrial and aquatic habitats in our surroundings,” said G Vijay Kumar, honorary secretary of MNS.

The MNS appealed to the public to capture only the latest frog calls and images from November and December. It has requested contributors avoid uploading historical data or old data. “We want to know about their presence, absence, their habitat, and any other information that will help us to understand them better,” Kumar said. Citizens can upload a picture or recording onto the form.

Naturalist M Yuvan said: “Frogs have cutaneous respiration, which means they breathe through the skin. So, they are highly sensitive to pollution. The health of a catchment area or hydrology of the area can be judged based on the frog population since they are biological monitors. They also act as pest controllers and protect crops-eating insects and harmful pests.” Overall, their numbers have declined and some species are nearly extinct, he added.

On lookout for frogs? Try freshwater bodies

Experts say, the general tip for frog-watching is to look out for them just after the rains stop, and during dusk, as they start mating calls at night. The ideal places to spot them are freshwater bodies like agriculture fields, pond ecosystems, lakes, and inland marshland ecosystems. During the breeding season, they can be seen in ponds and lakes with quiet surroundings as their calls must be heard for mating.

