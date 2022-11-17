ADGP’s car breaks rules, driver fined Rs 500

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city traffic police have slapped a fine of Rs 500 on a senior police officer’s official vehicle for driving on the wrong lane. The action was taken after a netizen shared a photo of the car on Twitter. The tweet from @rk_arvind99 read, “TN 06 BG 1090. Police vehicles have special permission to go on the wrong route? Will action be taken?” as the person tagged official Twitter handles of TN police and Chennai city traffic police.

The post was uploaded on November 13 and the next day the police responded with a Rs 500 challan . “The driver has been fined Rs 500 for wrong side driving,” they said. Police said the vehicle is assigned to the Additional Director General of Police, Railways, and the officer was not in the car.

Cheating case against 21 staff of finance company

Chennai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has booked 21 staff of a private finance company for duping investors to the tune of `360.91 crore. One person, D Nehru (49), was arrested in connection. The police said the company is Hijau Associates Private Limited, which allegedly collected money from the public with a false promise of giving 15% as interest per month. The firm didn’t pay the interest or return the principal amount. Following this, 1,500 investors lodged a complaint against the company including the directors, Soundarajan and Alexander. Victims may send complaints to hijaueowdsp@gmail.com. ENS

