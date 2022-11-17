Home Cities Chennai

ADGP’s car breaks rules, driver fined Rs 500

The post was uploaded on November 13 and the next day the police responded with a Rs 500 challan .

Published: 17th November 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city traffic police have slapped a fine of Rs 500 on a senior police officer’s official vehicle for driving on the wrong lane. The action was taken after a netizen shared a photo of the car on Twitter. The tweet from @rk_arvind99 read, “TN 06 BG 1090. Police vehicles have special permission to go on the wrong route? Will action be taken?” as the person tagged official Twitter handles of TN police and Chennai city traffic police.

The post was uploaded on November 13 and the next day the police responded with a Rs 500 challan . “The driver has been fined Rs 500 for wrong side driving,” they said. Police said the vehicle is assigned to the Additional Director General of Police, Railways, and the officer was not in the car.

