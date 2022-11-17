ISO stamp for Flower Bazaar police station

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Flower Bazaar police station, one of the oldest in the city, was presented with the ISO certificate on Tuesday. The station, which was built in 1876, was renovated and a new building was constructed in 2006. The ISO certificate was presented by a government-authorised certification body.

CEO of the certification body, B Karthikeyan handed over the ISO 9001:2015 certificate to City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu during an event at the police station on Tuesday evening. The certificate was presented to the station after several rounds of verification conducted by the certification body.

