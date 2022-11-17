Home Cities Chennai

Showers subside but some Mangadu streets still submerged

We have tried all avenues for a possible solution but nothing has worked,” said CS Kulothungan, a resident of Om Sakthi Nagar 3rd Main Road.

Published: 17th November 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Youngsters ride on a flooded Narimedu street in Mangadu on Wednesday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Although water levels are receding, residents in some parts of Mangadu were forced to wade through knee-deep water for a fifth day on Wednesday even as the city is enjoying a break from the rain.
Mangadu is geographically low-lying, collecting runoff from Malayambakkam and Poonamallee areas and it is proving to be a challenge to the municipality officials to keep it free from waterlogging. As an erstwhile town panchayat that was only recently upgraded to a municipality, its drains are small with not enough carrying capacity to accommodate the flow from upstream.

“This year, new stormwater drains were built but failed to bring relief. Now, water is being manually pumped out. We have tried all avenues for a possible solution but nothing has worked,” said CS Kulothungan, a resident of Om Sakthi Nagar 3rd Main Road.

Residents of Om Sakthi Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar and Chakra Nagar had to wade through hip-deep water in the second spell of rains, which has now reduced to about 1.5-feet deep stagnant water in the locality.  Two pumps are being used to drain out water.

Recently, `6.6 crore was sanctioned for construction of drains for three km, of which work on 2.2 km is complete, said municipality officials. Municipality officials said they are focused on draining out the water and as a permanent solution, the government is planning to rope in hydrology experts to analyse the situation and the geography to come up with a solution.

“The situation has improved when compared to the previous years where there would be stagnant water for even a month in some areas, but there is still work to be done to completely get rid of waterlogging,” said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangadu chennai Heavy rains
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp