Annual quiz held at MOP

At least 79 teams registered for the programme, which was conducted by quiz master R Arvind. It was based on the theme Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

18th November 2022

Students from the University of Madras receive their prize for winning the quiz competition in Chennai on Thursday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 16th edition of the annual quiz competition ‘Bustle’  was held at MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Thursday. Earlier, the business quiz was only held for corporate firms and business schools, but this year it was thrown open to arts and sciences colleges too.

Deepthi Bhaskar and Nishita Jain from Ethiraj College bagged the third prize and a team comprising Yuvashri and Priscilla Cardine from the University of Madras stood fourth. Lalitha Balakrishnan, principal of MOP Vaishnav College, distributed the prizes. Oriana was the main sponsor of the event.

