Rains set for a comeback to Chennai, delta by weekend

CHENNAI: After a brief lull, Chennai region and delta districts are likely to receive heavy downpour this weekend. The regional meteorological centre has issued yellow alert to 7 districts, where heavy rainfall is likely on Saturday. For Sunday, orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) has been issued to three districts and yellow alert to six districts. 

As per the forecast, heavy rain is likely to occur in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts on Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts on Sunday. 

The rains are triggered by the fresh low pressure area that formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over the central parts of south Bay of Bengal around November 19. 

In Chennai, for the next two days, the sky condition will be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. Mist or haze is likely to occur during early morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 30 degree and 22 degree celsius respectively. 

