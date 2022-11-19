Home Cities Chennai

Bring the woods within your walls

The exhibition of Bonsai and Seisuki is on till November 20.

Taga Masayuki, Consul-General of Japan in Chennai inaugurated the four-day exhibition on Thursday | Ashwin Prasath

CHENNAI: With apartment life increasingly becoming the norm in cities, several families are deprived of access to green spaces. But fret not, because the Japanese art of Bonsai can teach you how to bring a garden within the four walls of your home. A new exhibition launched at the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry is bound to pique the interest of anyone who would like to have their own green space inside their apartment.

Inaugurated on Thursday by Consul-General of Japan in Chennai Taga Masayuki, the exhibition features examples of the Japanese art of Bonsai, where trees are grown in small trays, and Sesuki, the art of arranging small natural rocks in an aesthetically appealing way. The collection of Bonsai, which includes several familiar trees such as the banyan in miniature, comes from the Chennai Bonsai Club (CBC), which has been active in the city for decades. Some of the trees present at the exhibition are over 50 years old.

After the inauguration the Consul-General remarked, “We Japanese love nature, and we like to have them inside the house. That is how this tradition developed in our country. I’m very happy that people in India are also making their own Bonsai, and I hope this will encourage more people to take to Bonsai making.” The four-day event will feature an hour-long demonstration each day by CBC president K Sivaji and vice-president Fredericks Joseph. The event is also being held to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Japan.

“We have been doing a lot of programmes this year for people to learn about Japanese culture and appreciate it. With the technique of Bonsai, you can see 40-50 year-old trees on trays still standing strong. In these days of apartment housing, you don’t have a lot of space for greens. By educating people about this art, we can ensure there is one bonsai in each home,” said Suguna Ramamoorthy, secretary-general of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The exhibition of Bonsai and Seisuki is on till November 20. Bonsai demonstrations will be held from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm today and from 11 am to 12 pm on November 20. The demonstration is limited to 20 participants and will be registered on a first-come-first-serve basis. Interested applicants can contact A Saravanan on 9884394717.

