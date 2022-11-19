Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Man hacked to death by colleague

Published: 19th November 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The family members of Vivek (inset) who was hacked to death on the Egmore High Road on Friday morning | P Jawahar

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old employee of a private internet service provider was hacked to death by a colleague in front of the office in Egmore on Friday morning. The deceased was Vivek, a resident of Kannigapuram in Vyasarpadi. Vivek’s office is located on the first floor of a building on Egmore High Road, a few hundred metres from Egmore police station.

On Friday morning, Vivek dropped off his wife Devipriya at the Egmore Tahsildar Office, where she works as a clerk, and at around 10.45 am, climbed the stairs to the first floor when he met Santhosh, who works as a vendor with the internet provider. 

“The duo used to work together in the same office. However, over the past year they developed resentment against one another and three months ago, Vivek complained to the head office about Santhosh, which led to big fight,” said Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane. 

After that, Santhosh did not return to the office for three months and was working in another location. Friday was his first day back at his old workplace. They began to argue on the staircase and when two other colleagues tried to separate them, Santhosh allegedly stabbed them with a knife and they fell down the steps. Santhosh then proceeded to stab Vivek, who ran onto the street in a bid to escape the attack.

However, Santhosh chased him down and stabbed him repeatedly, said an investigation officer. The other members of the office caught hold of Santhosh and rushed Vivek to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body was then sent to the Royapettah Government Hospital for postmortem. On information, Egmore police rushed to the spot and secured Santhosh. He was later produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Due to the incident, traffic came to a standstill on the road.

On hearing the news, Vivek’s wife and relatives staged a protest in front of the office. Senior police officers reached the spot and pacified them, after which they left. Vivek got married two years ago and has a one-year-old child.

