Colourful dreams for a bright tomorrow

CHENNAI: Remember the last blockbuster you watched, glued to your seat, popcorn in hand almost forgotten, mobile phones tucked away for sometime, while you were transported to the magical world of cinema? — A world where an unarmed hero could ward off the bullets of a hundred guns and the girl next door always looked like a glamorous Miss World runner-up. It defied all known logic, no doubt. Yet, even the sanest, most rational, severely practical amongst us would unknowingly get sucked into this mesmerising fantasy world. It happens every time. Perhaps it makes us believe in the impossible and fills us with the hope that love will eventually find us and that it is possible to stand up against the injustices that drown our existence.

Children, on the other hand, need no movies to conjure up a make-believe world. Wild stories of that ship parked in the backyard and fairies mysteriously taking away notebooks when asked for the completed homework, are all part of childhood. These invented ideas are translated into visuals when children draw and could make even a Harry Potter novel seem dull.

There simply are no limits to a child’s imagination. The sky could be green, the rivers yellow and humans could have wings to fly! The actual world outside has no bearing on these representations. Try arguing with a child that the sky cannot be green and you will get counter arguments that will perhaps make you wish it really was so! Sadly, life cuts and crops these flights of fancy to suit set standards, as we grow up. Tiny visions are mended and made decipherable by inching towards reality. Conformity is enforced in subtle ways on these little minds, by our education system and the social environment they live in. Slowly, their skies turn blue and humans land on harsh realities, with limbs intact and wings missing. The child’s art eventually fits in.

All academic subjects need to adhere to certain norms — Chemistry formulas cannot be changed nor can mathematical calculations be altered. Two and two added can only be four. The only two activities where a child can let go of rules and regulations in the growing up years are in art and play. There are no multiplication tables or grammar books to go by here. This space is sacred and must be nurtured in every school and home. It is of vital importance that conformity and judgement are expelled from this space and children are never expected to constantly attempt perfection, like the perfect painting of a sunrise or a beautiful flower in full bloom.

We certainly have a long way to go before we understand the significance of art in a child’s life. It is art that allows unfettered imagination and opens up avenues in our adult life. The ability to think out of the box when challenges need to be solved in life, starts in this school art room. Let us make sure that school art classes always bear witness to drawing sheets with pink elephants and orange clouds. May the world open up to a million perspectives, through a child’s art!

