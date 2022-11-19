Home Cities Chennai

Worms in food at govt hostel, say students 

Published: 19th November 2022

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 250 students of the government hostel run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department in Nandanam staged a protest for better amenities, including quality water and food, on Friday. The students alleged that worms in water and food are common and showed photographs and videos to the officials who held talks with them.

“Our main problem is the quality of water and food. The government must ensure that purified water is provided in the hostel and food quality is maintained. While there are over 10-15 people in each room, we are used to it,” said a student.

The students said the stench from the water in the bathrooms is also unbearable. “Many students develop skin problems due to the bad quality of water. We have been asking the authorities to address the problems since the beginning of the year,” said another student. He added that rooms were filled with water leaking from the ceiling and water entered rooms during the rains.

Officials from Revenue and Adi Dravidar and the Tribal Welfare Departments assured to address their problems. There are 270 students in the hostel, said a senior official, adding they are trying to address the problem of sewage mixing with the water.

“The department allocated Rs 15 lakh to ensure a proper supply of water. We are looking into other issues flagged by the students. We instructed the students not to let their friends stay in the hostel, increasing the number of persons in a room,” added the official.

