Home Cities Chennai

Centre asks Sipcot to apply for fresh ToR for industrial park near Chennai

The tribunal halted the project in Tiruvallur district because of its proximity to Pulicat lake bird sanctuary.

Published: 20th November 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

industry economic activity economy

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An expert appraisal committee (EAC) of Union environment ministry has directed State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (Sipcot) to apply for fresh Terms of Reference (ToR) for building the proposed industrial park at Gummidipoodi near Chennai. 

The direction was given in compliance with the order passed by the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), which in September suspended the environmental clearance (EC) for the project. 
The committee that met on November 3-4 took up the proposal and asked Sipcot to submit the online application for grant of ToR in the ministry’s PARIVESH portal. 

The NGT, in its order dated September 30, directed the ministry to issue ToR after getting recommendation from the EAC in a month from the date of judgment. The Sipcot was asked not to carry out any activity in the project area until it gets fresh clearances. 

The tribunal halted the project in Tiruvallur district because of its proximity to Pulicat lake bird sanctuary. Sipcot plans to establish and develop an industrial park at Manallur and Soorapoondi villages for synthetic organic chemicals and integrated paint industries. 

The project area is 5.5 km from the Pulicat lake bird sanctuary, the default ESZ of which is 10 km. But, Sipcot, while applying for EC, did not reveal this in form-1 of the application and the project’s environmental impact assessment was prepared by a non-accredited agency. Several residents moved the NGT requesting it to set aside the EC, saying there were multiple villages near the project area but this was concealed by Sipcot. 

The NGT bench directed the Union environment ministry to refer the project proposal to the expert appraisal committee for issuing additional ToR so as to conduct further studies by Sipcot, including assessing the impact of the project in the area and neighbouring villages. NGT also sought National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) clearance for the project.

When contacted, a Sipcot official said NGT had not set aside the EC, but only suspended it until further studies are carried out and NBWL clearance is obtained. “We have already applied for NBWL clearance.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sipcot Chennai industrial park
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp