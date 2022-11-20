Cops seize two panchaloha idols in Chennai, one held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai police seized two panchaloha idols from two men at Koyambedu bus terminus on Saturday early morning. While one was arrested, the other fled. The man told the police that the idols and a Rs 2 currency note were given to them in Tiruchy by a woman, who asked them to hand the idols over to a man at the bus terminus.

The suspects, A Sudhakar (32) and K Dinesh (33) from Kumbakonam, worked as a construction labourer and a painter respectively. They met the woman at Tiruchy’s Lalgudi. “They were told to wait at the bus terminus where a man would approach them and ask them for the currency note. They then had to show him the note and hand over the bag, after which the man would hand them Rs 3 lakh,” said a police officer.

Constable Madeswaran noticed the men sleeping at the terminus for a while after getting down from a bus. Two idols—a .75-ft, 500 gm idol of a woman and a three-inch, 300 gm idol of Perumal—were found in their possession. While Sudhakar was arrested, Dinesh fled. Further probe is on.

