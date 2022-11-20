Healthy men make happy families, says Dr Kamaraj

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City-based sexologist and director of Dr Kamaraj Hospital for Men’s Health Dr T Kamaraj has said that globally men’s lifespan is five years less than women’s, and 92% of people who die in industrial accidents are men. He also mentioned that more men are alcoholics. Raising awareness is the only way to save the well-being of men, he emphasised.

Dr Kamaraj said this while speaking at the International Men’s Day celebration at the hospital on Saturday, organised with the International Ortho and Trauma Care Centre and Indian Association for Sexology. Veteran Olympians pugilist V Devarajan and hockey player Mohammed Riaz were honoured on the occasion.

Devarajan said it is the men who work for the country and their families. “Only if they are healthy and hearty will the family be happy,” he added. Mohammed Riaz said it was men who were the most affected during the pandemic. He referred to men as the engine of a train and said they are important in each family. During the event, a 24x7 helpline (9841266666) for men was launched.

