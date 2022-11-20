Loos maintained by SHGs, firms see 5x jump in usage

Subashini Vijayakumar By

CHENNAI: Within four months, there has been a five-fold increase in usage of nine public toilets that were part of a pilot project to study maintenance models, the Chennai Corporation has said. On the occasion of World Toilet Day on Saturday, celebrations were held at these facilities by self-help groups (SHGs), companies, and entrepreneurs who maintained these toilets.

The corporation and the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) started implementing three models in nine toilets under the Tamil Nadu Urban Sanitation Support Project (TNUSSP) in July. The scope for replication of the successful practices across the state will be part of the study. These toilets have been handed over to SHGs, entrepreneurs, and private players to study methods to maintain cleanliness and increase usage of the toilets.

“The toilets are open 16-24 hours daily. Among SHGs and individual entrepreneurs, there is a stigma regarding taking up maintenance of toilets. We had to convince them to be part of the project. Based on the number of toilet seats, three to five people work in shifts to maintain the toilets,” said TNUSSP senior specialist Donata Mary R. She added that they will introduce an online monitoring system, flow meters to check water usage, and treatment plants in a few toilets to reuse treated water for flushing and cleaning toilets.

The corporation said the toilet at Guindy Bus Terminus is maintained by a small private enterprise, and usage has risen from 200 to 750 people per day. The toilet has continuous water supply, is regularly cleaned, and has a feedback machine and sanitary pad-vending machine for women. “The number of women using it has also increased considerably and their feedback has been good. We have seen that SHGs can be effective service providers if they are trained well. We are also looking into revenue generation models and monitoring the implementation of services,” said Santhosh Raghavan, team leader of TNUSSP.

