Vandals make their home in vacant new flats at Sathyamoorthy Nagar

TNUHDB flats built this year don’t have compound wall; residents vacate fearing for safety

Published: 20th November 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Miscreants broke open doors and stole EB equipment at the new flats in Sathyamoorthy Nagar. (Photo | P Jawahar)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of the newly-constructed tenements in Sathyamoorthy Nagar in Vyasarpadi are living in constant fear as it has become a safe haven for anti-social elements from outside due to the absence of a compound wall.

On Thursday, when TNIE visited the spot, the houses that were not allotted on the 11th, 12th and 13th floors had been broken into and the corridors were littered with liquor bottles, most of them broken. TNIE spotted groups of boys using these houses for drinking and other activities. Locks were broken, window grille removed, wires cut, and even fire extinguishers were missing.

On the ninth floor, where only half the houses are occupied, residents allegedly vacated their homes after only a few days due to safety issues.Ramesh M, a former military personnel who resides on the ninth floor, makes sure to lock the grille gate to his house that overlooks these unoccupied houses even during the day. “We can’t sit in our own homes in peace. The safety of women and children is our primary concern. The people who come to use these unoccupied floors are outsiders; But we are helpless,” he said.

Of the 468 houses in the new ‘TT block’, around 290 are occupied by native residents of the locality whose houses were demolished to make way for the new structures. TN Urban Habitat Development Board officials said, the houses on the upper floors are reserved for the urban poor or those who were evicted under different schemes, including CRRT or Metro Rail.

Despite the existence of a residents’ welfare association, locals have no option but to be mute spectators. “Once, a man drinking on the 11th floor threw an empty bottle at my friend standing below. Luckily, he moved in time,” said G Sukumar, a painter who resides on the sixth floor.

At present, the buildings only have sheets around them in the place of compound walls, but these were damaged in many places to gain entry. “If we persist with the complaints, lower-level government officials and political cadre threaten to evict us,” said Anand, an auto driver who lives on the fourth floor.A senior TNUHDB official said they will take up the request for a compound wall because it will foster a sense of community and encourage the new residents to take ownership of the property.

TAGS
Sathyamoorthy Nagar chennai
Comments

Fifa World Cup
