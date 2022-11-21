A mix of cheer & joy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As 2022 begins to draw to a close, the time has arrived when preparations begin for Christmas and New Year. One of them is the centuries-old tradition of cake mixing, and Friday evening at Holiday Inn at OMR IT Expressway saw this come alive, at an event called ‘Mixing Happiness’.

Leading from the front was general manager Divakar Shukla who extended his thanks to the guests who had arrived to participate in the event, despite it being a Friday evening. “Cake mixing is a tradition brought to us by the British,” he said, adding “this is usually done on the first Sunday of every November, as a sign of a good harvest and a way with which to begin the festive season. There’s been a two-year gap in festivities, and this is a wonderful way for people to come together again.”

From here executive chef Asif Iqbal took over. The guests were guided to a large table with an assortment of dry fruits, nuts, raisins and spices — totalling 100 kg, Asif pointed out, and expertly curated by the culinary staff. On another table was laid bottle after bottle of rum, whisky, brandy and vodka, which were meant not for consumption but to be poured into this mixture.

As the guests gathered around the table, they were all given gloves and aprons and handed the bottles which were enthusiastically (even regretfully) emptied and mixed with the assortment of dry fruits and nuts and other edibles that would go on to make the Christmas cake everyone looks forward to during the festive season. The guests were also given complimentary Christmas caps in advance.

The final mixture, achieved after a good 15-20 minutes of mixing by hand, gave off an aroma that was mildly intoxicating. The participants were rewarded for their hardwork and enthusiasm with a special buffet consisting of sandwiches and rolls and tarts, and the mixture was moved into storage, where it will remain for a month until maturation.

Speaking of the event, Asif remarked, “We love to host events where everyone indulges in the fun of mixing harvested fruits in wine or rum that are dried and stored soon after the harvest. The cake mixing ceremony is a warm-up to the festive season.”

