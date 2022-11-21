Home Cities Chennai

Man held for sexual assault, murder of girl in Chennai

Five spl teams had been on trail of accused who had attacked daughter of his partner

Published: 21st November 2022 06:25 AM

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A special team of the Avadi police arrested a 36-year-old man in Mumbai who had absconded after allegedly sexually abusing and murdering his lover’s 18-year-old daughter at Poonamallee on November 12. He stole the jewellery the girl was wearing and some cash from the house before fleeing.

According to Poonamallee police, the accused was identified as Raju Mani Nair alias Najibudeen. A special police team from Avadi arrested Raju in Mumbai on Thursday. He was traced using his mobile phone network. On Saturday he was brought to Chennai and was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday. 

The police said Raju was in a relationship with the deceased girl’s mother, Amala (*name changed) for the past four years, who was living alone after getting separated from her husband. Her two children from the previous marriage stayed with her husband. A few months ago, the girl had come to live with her mother. An investigation revealed Raju had attempted to misbehave with the girl two weeks ago, after which Amala fought with him and asked him to leave.

On the evening of November 12, Amala, who worked at a nearby leather factory, returned home and found her daughter lying motionless. The jewellery and anklets that she wore were missing, along with Rs 3,500. During the investigation, it came to light that on November 12, Raju had visited the girl when she was alone. He then allegedly sexually abused her and strangled her to death.

Five special teams were formed to nab the accused. Based on CCTV footage and his mobile phone network, the police traced Raju to Mumbai, from where he was arrested on Thursday. The police recovered the stolen jewellery and cash from him. He was also involved in robbery and chain-snatching incidents in Mumbai, the police said. He was produced before the magistrate and remanded in custody.

