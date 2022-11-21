Tamil Nadu state universities in dilemma over attending NEP workshop

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a UGC circular directing universities to attend awareness workshops on the Draft National Credit Framework (NCrF), all state varsities are in a Catch-22 situation.

The NCrF’s aims to realise the objective of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and through the workshop, UGC hopes to create awareness and a framework among stakeholders, the circular issued on November 16, said. “They will learn how the NCrF ensures flexibility for students to provide mobility across institutions and disciplines and to make use of multiple exits and entry opportunities,” the circular noted.

As the Tamil Nadu government been vehemently opposing the NEP, the state universities are in a dilemma. Many university officials expressed their helplessness. “The tussle between the Centre and the State over NEP is not good for the state universities. As we are funded by the state government, we have to obey their directions. But at the same time, we have to abide by UGC guidelines. We just don’t how to strike balance in such circumstances,” said a senior official of a state varsity.

Officials feel the event may provide insight into the technicalities of NEP. Few V-Cs said they will seek the state’s opinion during a review meeting with higher education minister K Ponmudy on November 23.

As per the schedule chalked out by the UGC, IIT-Madras will conduct the workshop on November 29 for AP, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala,TN, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar islands, and Lakshadweep.

CHENNAI: Following a UGC circular directing universities to attend awareness workshops on the Draft National Credit Framework (NCrF), all state varsities are in a Catch-22 situation. The NCrF’s aims to realise the objective of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and through the workshop, UGC hopes to create awareness and a framework among stakeholders, the circular issued on November 16, said. “They will learn how the NCrF ensures flexibility for students to provide mobility across institutions and disciplines and to make use of multiple exits and entry opportunities,” the circular noted. As the Tamil Nadu government been vehemently opposing the NEP, the state universities are in a dilemma. Many university officials expressed their helplessness. “The tussle between the Centre and the State over NEP is not good for the state universities. As we are funded by the state government, we have to obey their directions. But at the same time, we have to abide by UGC guidelines. We just don’t how to strike balance in such circumstances,” said a senior official of a state varsity. Officials feel the event may provide insight into the technicalities of NEP. Few V-Cs said they will seek the state’s opinion during a review meeting with higher education minister K Ponmudy on November 23. As per the schedule chalked out by the UGC, IIT-Madras will conduct the workshop on November 29 for AP, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala,TN, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar islands, and Lakshadweep.