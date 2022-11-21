Woman injured as scaffolding falls on auto in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman escaped with minor head injuries after scaffolding at a bike showroom collapsed and fell on a car and an autorickshaw on Arcot Road on Sunday morning.

The woman was travelling on the autorickshaw and suffered cut injuries on the head. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she received five stitches and was discharged. The car developed a dent, but the inmates escaped unhurt. No case was registered as a complaint was not filed, said the police.

Traffic signal collapses

In another incident, a discarded traffic signal in Kelambakkam collapsed and fell onto a moving car on Saturday afternoon.

The traffic pole which was rusting fell on a taxi, but luckily no one was injured, said the police. The rear windshield of the car was shattered and a the car was dented.

The traffic was affected in the area for a couple of hours, said the police. The police said they have not received a complaint and hence no case has been registered.

CHENNAI: A woman escaped with minor head injuries after scaffolding at a bike showroom collapsed and fell on a car and an autorickshaw on Arcot Road on Sunday morning. The woman was travelling on the autorickshaw and suffered cut injuries on the head. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she received five stitches and was discharged. The car developed a dent, but the inmates escaped unhurt. No case was registered as a complaint was not filed, said the police. Traffic signal collapses In another incident, a discarded traffic signal in Kelambakkam collapsed and fell onto a moving car on Saturday afternoon. The traffic pole which was rusting fell on a taxi, but luckily no one was injured, said the police. The rear windshield of the car was shattered and a the car was dented. The traffic was affected in the area for a couple of hours, said the police. The police said they have not received a complaint and hence no case has been registered.