Woman injured as scaffolding falls on auto in Chennai
Published: 21st November 2022 06:25 AM | Last Updated: 21st November 2022 06:25 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: A woman escaped with minor head injuries after scaffolding at a bike showroom collapsed and fell on a car and an autorickshaw on Arcot Road on Sunday morning.
The woman was travelling on the autorickshaw and suffered cut injuries on the head. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she received five stitches and was discharged. The car developed a dent, but the inmates escaped unhurt. No case was registered as a complaint was not filed, said the police.
Traffic signal collapses
In another incident, a discarded traffic signal in Kelambakkam collapsed and fell onto a moving car on Saturday afternoon.
The traffic pole which was rusting fell on a taxi, but luckily no one was injured, said the police. The rear windshield of the car was shattered and a the car was dented.
The traffic was affected in the area for a couple of hours, said the police. The police said they have not received a complaint and hence no case has been registered.