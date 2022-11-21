Home Cities Chennai

Woman injured as scaffolding falls on auto in Chennai

The woman was travelling on the autorickshaw and suffered cut injuries on the head. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she received five stitches and was discharged.

Published: 21st November 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

death, Injury

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A woman escaped with minor head injuries after scaffolding at a bike showroom collapsed and fell on a car and an autorickshaw on Arcot Road on Sunday morning.

The woman was travelling on the autorickshaw and suffered cut injuries on the head. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she received five stitches and was discharged. The car developed a dent, but the  inmates escaped unhurt. No case was registered as a complaint was not filed, said the police.

Traffic signal collapses
In another incident, a discarded traffic signal in Kelambakkam collapsed and fell onto a moving car on Saturday afternoon. 

The traffic pole which was rusting fell on a taxi, but luckily no one was injured, said the police. The rear windshield of the car was shattered and a the car was dented. 

The traffic was affected in the area for a couple of hours, said the police. The police said they have not received a complaint and hence no case has been registered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp