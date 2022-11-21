Home Cities Chennai

Youth killed, two friends injured as bike hits flyover parapet

Allen Germans from Madurai was a final-year engineering student at a college in Kumananchavadi.

Published: 21st November 2022 06:26 AM

Accident

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 21-year-old college student was killed after his bike rammed into the parapet wall of a flyover near Aminjikarai on Sunday morning. He was travelling with his friends, who suffered grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Allen Germans from Madurai was a final-year engineering student at a college in Kumananchavadi. He shared an apartment in Mogappair with his college mates Tarun Kumar (21) of Vellore and Praveen Kumar (21) of Virudhachalam. The trio rode to Kovalam beach on Allen’s bike early on Sunday.

At around 3 am, as they were riding atop the flyover bridge at Aminjikarai, Allen allegedly lost control and rammed the bike into the parapet wall. In the impact, all three fell to the ground. While Allen died on the spot, Tarun and Praveen were injured.

On information, Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) rushed to the spot and sent Allen’s body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem, and the other two for treatment.

Fifa World Cup
