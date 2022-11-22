Home Cities Chennai

Getting to the essence of things

A noticeable element in the works here is the predominance of white space.

Published: 22nd November 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

By Nikhil Jayakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As an artist, how is one to get to the essence of a subject and disregard everything that is superfluous? Shyam Karri’s exhibition of watercolours at Vennba Gallery, T Nagar, could be one way of doing it. To the Hyderabad-based architect who taught himself to paint at “YouTube University” as he jokingly calls it, art making is a kind of surrender to the process, where things take shape on their own, and it is in this zen-like mode that he claims his work was made.

Kaivalya, as Shyam’s exhibition is titled, encompasses close to 40 paintings, and they all depict animals in various poses set against the blankness of the canvas, the artist’s own way of negating elements that are inessential to the painting. Oftentimes, the animals don’t exist in their entirety; just about enough to let the viewer get to the essence of the emotion the artist tries to communicate, which in this case is unadulterated joy.

“Animals display emotion in a way that is direct and easier to connect to than humans. As I like to speak directly to the heart, I chose to depict the simpler moments featuring animals,” he says.

Guiding the flow
To an audience that had gathered at Vennba on Saturday, Shyam demonstrated the method he’s perfected over several years of practice and several hundred experiments to achieve his form of expression on canvas. On a blank canvas, he started right away with a brush and a mixture of colours. He kept guiding the watercolours as they flowed and settled into the shape he was looking for, that of a flamingo on a pond. No pencils were used throughout the demonstration.

As Shyam explained, “Water basically wants to flow, you see, and I did not want to restrict water within the boundaries. My process was to let the water flow and work with it and let it develop its own shape. It is something that takes practice and over a period of time, you begin to realise subconsciously how water behaves.”

Much-needed breather
A noticeable element in the works here is the predominance of white space. As Shyam put it, in an age where one is bombarded with information of all sorts, the white space in the canvas is intended to give the viewer enough breathing space to be able to take in the full essence of the painting.

Incidentally, painting was Shyam’s first love, a hobby he admits he took to as a child, but like a lot of Indian families, he too had to brush it aside for something more lucrative, which led him to choose architecture. In his profession as an architect, Shyam has to work on larger canvases and multitudes of complex, layered information. In his parallel vocation as a painter, he manages to find joy in the smaller things of life. “My practice has been in accepting whatever the moment has offered and working with it,” he added.

Kaivalya is on display till November 30 at Vennba Gallery, T Nagar. For details, contact 9884636750

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vennba Gallery Shyam Karri Kaivalya
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp