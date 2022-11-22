No funds allocated to clear encroachments: WRD

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To avoid inundation in Moulivakkam, Kolappakkam, and surrounding areas, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has submitted proposals to the state government to clear encroachments on the surplus canal of Porur Lake. However, funds have not been allocated for it, said WRD officials. On the other hand, residents claim the WRD has not removed encroachments despite numerous requests. A senior WRD official told TNIE that surplus water from Porur lake flows through the canal via Madhanapuram, Moulivakkam, Ramapuram, and Madhnapakkam and drains into Adyar. However, more than 10 surplus canals have been encroached upon. “We are restoring Kolapakkam surplus canals I, II, III, and IV and in Madhanapuram. The land identification process as well as a feasibility study is on. However, we are unable to make progress due to insufficient funds,” he said. Another senior official said nearly 35 encroachments were removed from the lake’s surplus weir at Moulivakkam. The rest would be cleared by June next year, adding WRD was constructing a retaining wall and foreshore bund and the work would be completed by January. Residents in Tiruvallur Nagar and Arumugam Nagar told TNIE that despite numerous complaints for the past five years, no action was taken to clear encroachments.