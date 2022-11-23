Day after court order, CMDA razes part of medical shop built flouting rules

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority on Tuesday demolished a portion of unauthorised construction on Kodambakkam High Road in Nungambakkam following a Madras High Court directive.

Madras High Court judge R Subramanian had on Monday directed CMDA to demolish the medical shop which was constructed in contravention to the approved plan issued by CMDA. The judge had directed CMDA to submit a report by 10.30 am on Wednesday on action taken following a writ petition filed by Sanjay Bhandari, said sources.

The pharmacy was constructed on the stilt plus four-floor building. It was built on the front setback of the building and was disturbing traffic and also affecting the road widening process. As a result, it was demolished. Similarly, the DG set and unauthorised structure of steel sheet roof were on the portico in the rear setback. The DG set line was disconnected and that portion was locked and sealed.

The Madras High Court Bench of R Subramanian and K Kumaresh on November 14 had directed Oncocare Health Works and Molecular Engineering Pvt Ltd managing director to remove the unauthorised structure. But it was not removed. It is learnt that CMDA had also taken enforcement action by issuing a notice on October 14, 2022, according to the order issued by the bench of R Subramanian and K Kumaresh Babu. Since the MD failed to take action, CMDA enforcement wing took the action after being directed by the court.

Interestingly, many buildings in the city have setback violations. CMDA is currently in a fix to relax setback violations for regularising unauthorised buildings after Madras High Court warned that officials in CMDA, Chennai Corporation and Housing and Urban Development department will be brought to task if they regularise buildings with setback violations. Even those buildings which have been issued completion certificates have setback violations.

