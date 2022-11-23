Pastor, dad among three held for selling baby girl in Chennai

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI:  Teynampet All Women police arrested a pastor and two others for allegedly being involved in a child trafficking case. The arrested accused were identified as Gopal (name changed), the biological father, Francis (44) of Tirunelveli, a pastor, and Thenmozhi (46) of Erode.

According to the police, the girl child was born to Gopal and Swetha (name changed), who were living together at a rented house in Chennai. Swetha delivered the baby in December last year. Gopal was not in favour of raising the child and decided to sell the child. Though Swetha initially resisted the idea, she finally gave in.

A few days later, Gopal, without Swetha’s knowledge, sold the child to a childless couple from Erode district for several lakh, the police said. Pastor Francis and Thenmozhi acted as the mediators, said the police. After a couple of months, Swetha changed her mind and demanded Gopal bring back the child, but he refused to do so and due to this the couple separated. Gopal then allegedly tried to get married to another woman.

Then, Swetha complained to the Teynampet All Women police station stating that her ex-partner had allegedly sold their child. According to a source, a case was registered but no action was taken. Then, Swetha filed a habeas corpus petition at the Madras High Court a month ago. The court then ordered the police to take action. Based on the court order, the police started an investigation. During the investigation, the police found out that Gopal had sold the girl child to a couple in Erode through Francis and Thenmozhi. They were then arrested.

The police said the child was rescued from the Erode couple and handed over to the Child Welfare Committee volunteers in the city. The child is currently at a children home at an undisclosed location.

