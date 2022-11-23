Use education as tool to reach goals, says Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said college educational qualification earned by women is not the end, but the beginning of possibilities. Addressing the 104th Convocation of Queen Mary’s College, the Chief Minister also urged the first-generation students to ensure that the future generations in their families pursue higher education and urged the girls to gain more and more knowledge and reach maximum heights in their lives using the education.

Further, the CM also asked the students to develop a scientific temper. Instead of believing everything said to them, students must question things rationally, he said. Stalin also spoke at length about the measures being taken by his government to empower women.

“When the state government wanted to abolish social evil like child marriage, they had to face and overcome many roadblocks and obstacles in the name of religion and culture,” said the chief minister. Despite all of this, child marriage was abolished and education was made accessible to women.

Highlighting the contributions of the social reformer, Periyar, towards educating women in the state, Stalin called upon first-generation graduates to be instrumental in ensuring that their future generations study. “That is why I request the first-generation graduates in you to teach subsequent generations.”

The chief minister also highlighted the rich legacy of Queen Mary’s College, which was one of the first three colleges for women in the country. Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy and other dignitaries were present at the event.

