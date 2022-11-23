Home Cities Chennai

Use education as tool to reach goals, says Stalin

Further, the CM also asked the students to develop a scientific temper. Instead of believing everything said to them, students must question things rationally, he said.

Published: 23rd November 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Stalin at the 104th convocation of Queen Mary’s College on Tuesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said college educational qualification earned by women is not the end, but the beginning of possibilities. Addressing the 104th Convocation of Queen Mary’s College, the Chief Minister also urged the first-generation students to ensure that the future generations in their families pursue higher education and urged the girls to gain more and more knowledge and reach maximum heights in their lives using the education.

Further, the CM also asked the students to develop a scientific temper. Instead of believing everything said to them, students must question things rationally, he said. Stalin also spoke at length about the measures being taken by his government to empower women.

“When the state government wanted to abolish social evil like child marriage, they had to face and overcome many roadblocks and obstacles in the name of religion and culture,” said the chief minister. Despite all of this, child marriage was abolished and education was made accessible to women.

Highlighting the contributions of the social reformer, Periyar, towards educating women in the state, Stalin called upon first-generation graduates to be instrumental in ensuring that their future generations study. “That is why I request the first-generation graduates in you to teach subsequent generations.” 

The chief minister also highlighted the rich legacy of Queen Mary’s College, which was one of the first three colleges for women in the country. Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp