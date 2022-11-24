Chennai Class X boy sexually assaulted by classmates, hospitalized; no FIR yet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Class X boy at a central government school in Chennai was allegedly bullied, physically, and sexually assaulted by his classmates. He is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital for internal injuries. The boy had moved to Chennai with his parents only a few months ago.

The incident reportedly came to light after singer Chinmayi tweeted about his ordeal on her official handle.

Thread

Trigger Warning - CSA, incitement to suicide

Four 10th Standard boys in a Chennai, Ashok Nagar school have bullied, sexually harassed their classmate continually over the past few months.

Including physical violence, they have taken the boy to the school bathroom, — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 24, 2022

According to the police, the boy who joined the school four months ago was allegedly picked on by his classmates who also physically assaulted him last week. The boy then refused to go to school the next day. His parents then informed the school teachers about this, after which the teachers warned the students. After that, the boy went back to school.

On Monday, the boy's classmates, a group of more than 10 boys, allegedly ganged up on him again, and severely assaulted him, physically and sexually. They threatened him not to tell anyone about it. The boy sustained internal injuries on his limbs and abdomen. He was then taken to a government hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

His parents lodged a police complaint. The police have not registered an FIR but filed the complaint in the community service register (CSR). A probe is on.

