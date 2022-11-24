Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Class X boy sexually assaulted by classmates, hospitalized; no FIR yet

The victim's parents lodged a police complaint. However, an FIR has not been registered. The police have filed the complaint in the CSR. A probe is on.

Published: 24th November 2022 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Class X boy at a central government school in Chennai was allegedly bullied, physically, and sexually assaulted by his classmates. He is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital for internal injuries. The boy had moved to Chennai with his parents only a few months ago.

The incident reportedly came to light after singer Chinmayi tweeted about his ordeal on her official handle.

According to the police, the boy who joined the school four months ago was allegedly picked on by his classmates who also physically assaulted him last week. The boy then refused to go to school the next day. His parents then informed the school teachers about this, after which the teachers warned the students. After that, the boy went back to school.

On Monday, the boy's classmates, a group of more than 10 boys, allegedly ganged up on him again, and severely assaulted him, physically and sexually. They threatened him not to tell anyone about it. The boy sustained internal injuries on his limbs and abdomen. He was then taken to a government hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

His parents lodged a police complaint. The police have not registered an FIR but filed the complaint in the community service register (CSR). A probe is on.

