Kamal Haasan admitted for mild fever, recovering well: Hospital

The hospital said he was getting well and would be discharged in a day or two.

Published: 24th November 2022 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:25 AM

Veteran actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | EPS)

By Agencies

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan has been admitted for mild fever and he is recovering, a hospital here said on Thursday.

Haasan, also the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief, was admitted on November 23 with mild fever, cough and cold, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre said in a press release.

The 68-year-old actor-turned-politician met Telugu director K Viswanath on Wednesday at his house in Hyderabad. A few hours later, news of his hospitalisation emerged.

Kamal posted a picture from his meeting on his official Instagram handle, where he can be seen receiving the director's blessing. In the photo's caption, he wrote, "Met the master K Viswanath sir at his home. Lots of nostalgia and respect!!"

Meanwhile, coming to his work front, he is currently busy hosting the sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. He is currently busy with the filming of Shankar's Indian 2. Additionally, he hosts Season 6 of Bigg Boss Tamil. Furthermore, he will appear in Mani Ratnam's KH 234.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

