School staff booked for sexually harassing girls in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A correspondent of a private school in the suburbs was booked on charges of sexually harassing many girl students in the school. A police officer from the Avadi commissionerate said he was booked under the Pocso Act after the students and their parents staged a protest outside the school on Wednesday. The man is absconding, the police said.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Vikram (name changed). He is the son of the previous school correspondent. Vikram took over the role after his father retired. The police said Vikram allegedly sexually harassed many Class XII girl students on the pretext of providing counselling. He would allegedly take them to a separate room claiming he would help them prepare for exams and would allegedly sexually harass them, the police said.

Some of the girls told their parents about these incidents, who then complained to the school management. However, the management allegedly did not take action against Vikram. Angered by this, the parents and students staged a protest outside the school campus on Wednesday demanding the arrest of Vikram. Some of the students staged a sit-in protest. In the evening, a case was filed under the Pocso Act, after which the protesters left. According to a source, the school will not function this week. The midterm test which is going on has been postponed and dates will be announced later.

CHENNAI: A correspondent of a private school in the suburbs was booked on charges of sexually harassing many girl students in the school. A police officer from the Avadi commissionerate said he was booked under the Pocso Act after the students and their parents staged a protest outside the school on Wednesday. The man is absconding, the police said. According to the police, the accused was identified as Vikram (name changed). He is the son of the previous school correspondent. Vikram took over the role after his father retired. The police said Vikram allegedly sexually harassed many Class XII girl students on the pretext of providing counselling. He would allegedly take them to a separate room claiming he would help them prepare for exams and would allegedly sexually harass them, the police said. Some of the girls told their parents about these incidents, who then complained to the school management. However, the management allegedly did not take action against Vikram. Angered by this, the parents and students staged a protest outside the school campus on Wednesday demanding the arrest of Vikram. Some of the students staged a sit-in protest. In the evening, a case was filed under the Pocso Act, after which the protesters left. According to a source, the school will not function this week. The midterm test which is going on has been postponed and dates will be announced later.