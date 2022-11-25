Chennai college students hit pay dirt with campus jobs

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid recession fears and big tech companies handing out pink slips to thousands of employees across the globe, college kids in Chennai seem to have hit pay dirt with raining offers in campus placements.

From the Madras Christian College (MCC) alone, at least 153 undergraduate (UG) students have landed jobs. “An IT firm recruited over 100 students at one go. This is the first time a company has recruited so many students from a batch. The highest pay package offered was Rs 10 lakh per annum,” said MCC principal Paul Wilson.

The situation is similar at the MOP Vaishnav College for Women. Companies such as BNY Mellon, Caterpillar, and McKinsey have offered packages of up to Rs 12 lakh per annum. “This is the first time our students have been offered such huge packages. Besides professional courses like MBA, students from general streams like BA Economics and Masters in Commerce bagged annual packages of Rs 10 lakh,” said college principal Lalita Balakrishnan. So far, over 75 students from the college have received job offers.

College officials also pointed out that many IT and finance companies have expressed a desire to recruit students from MOP. Meanwhile at the Women’s Christian College (WCC), at least 78 students have been placed, with packages in the Rs 4.30-8.5 lakh range. “So far, eight companies have come for placements. It is very good to see that the global slowdown in the IT sector has not impacted the placements so far,” said principal Lilian Jasper.

From Gurunanak College, 105 students have received offer letters so far. “Most of them are from the computer science and IT branches. The placement season has just begun. More companies are expected to arrive and recruit students from other departments too,” said principal MG Ragunathan.

