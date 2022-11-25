Home Cities Chennai

Minjur satellite town to be spread over 111 sq km, include 12 villages

CMDA holds discussion on preparing development plans for satellite towns

Published: 25th November 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Preparation of development plans for Tiruvallur and Minjur satellite towns, which are among the five satellite town proposals announced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, came up for discussion during a meeting of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) held on Thursday.

Various factors such as Outer Ring Road, Thiruvottiyur-Ponneri-Panchetti (TPP) Road, Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, and link road to the proposed Chennai Peripheral Ring Road and the ORR were considered at the meeting for developing the satellite towns. Other factors, including railway connectivity to nearby growth nodes, existence of residences and major industries, and proximity to major ports like Ennore and Kattupulli, were also discussed at the meeting. 

Discussions were also held with TIDCO, SIDCO, SIPCOT, Ennore Port and Guidance Tamil Nadu for developing logistics parks and warehouses. There is also a proposal to have a green belt to counter the high air pollution in the area.

Srinivas Akinipatti, senior director, Tamil Nadu & Kerala, Knight Frank India, said the development of Minjur as a satellite town would be a boon for economically-weaker sections and lower middle-class groups who could get structured housing. North Chennai lacks planned development, he pointed out. The township would reduce the pressure on growth in the south and west of Chennai, he added.

A Shankar, chief operating officer, strategic consulting and valuation, JLL West Asia, said, “These are ideal alternatives to the core city and urban areas and offer a range of advantages in terms of connectivity with the existing city, affordability, and amenities. Satellite townships that are planned as part of urban expansion should have good infrastructure and advanced, high-speed connectivity with core city, and must attract population and investments along with huge private participation to be successful.”

Green belt proposal
There is a proposal to have a green belt since air pollution is high in the area. Discussions were also held with TIDCO, SIDCO, SIPCOT, Ennore Port and Guidance Tamil Nadu for developing logistics parks, warehouses, etc.

ORR considered during planning
Various factors such as Outer Ring Road, Thiruvottiyur-Ponneri-Panchetti (TPP) Road, Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, and link road to the proposed Chennai Peripheral Ring Road and the ORR were considered at the meeting for developing the satellite towns

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority CMDA Satellite town
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp