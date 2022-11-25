Minjur satellite town to be spread over 111 sq km, include 12 villages

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Preparation of development plans for Tiruvallur and Minjur satellite towns, which are among the five satellite town proposals announced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, came up for discussion during a meeting of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) held on Thursday.

Various factors such as Outer Ring Road, Thiruvottiyur-Ponneri-Panchetti (TPP) Road, Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, and link road to the proposed Chennai Peripheral Ring Road and the ORR were considered at the meeting for developing the satellite towns. Other factors, including railway connectivity to nearby growth nodes, existence of residences and major industries, and proximity to major ports like Ennore and Kattupulli, were also discussed at the meeting.

Discussions were also held with TIDCO, SIDCO, SIPCOT, Ennore Port and Guidance Tamil Nadu for developing logistics parks and warehouses. There is also a proposal to have a green belt to counter the high air pollution in the area.

Srinivas Akinipatti, senior director, Tamil Nadu & Kerala, Knight Frank India, said the development of Minjur as a satellite town would be a boon for economically-weaker sections and lower middle-class groups who could get structured housing. North Chennai lacks planned development, he pointed out. The township would reduce the pressure on growth in the south and west of Chennai, he added.

A Shankar, chief operating officer, strategic consulting and valuation, JLL West Asia, said, “These are ideal alternatives to the core city and urban areas and offer a range of advantages in terms of connectivity with the existing city, affordability, and amenities. Satellite townships that are planned as part of urban expansion should have good infrastructure and advanced, high-speed connectivity with core city, and must attract population and investments along with huge private participation to be successful.”

Green belt proposal

There is a proposal to have a green belt since air pollution is high in the area. Discussions were also held with TIDCO, SIDCO, SIPCOT, Ennore Port and Guidance Tamil Nadu for developing logistics parks, warehouses, etc.

ORR considered during planning

Various factors such as Outer Ring Road, Thiruvottiyur-Ponneri-Panchetti (TPP) Road, Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, and link road to the proposed Chennai Peripheral Ring Road and the ORR were considered at the meeting for developing the satellite towns

CHENNAI: Preparation of development plans for Tiruvallur and Minjur satellite towns, which are among the five satellite town proposals announced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, came up for discussion during a meeting of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) held on Thursday. Various factors such as Outer Ring Road, Thiruvottiyur-Ponneri-Panchetti (TPP) Road, Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, and link road to the proposed Chennai Peripheral Ring Road and the ORR were considered at the meeting for developing the satellite towns. Other factors, including railway connectivity to nearby growth nodes, existence of residences and major industries, and proximity to major ports like Ennore and Kattupulli, were also discussed at the meeting. Discussions were also held with TIDCO, SIDCO, SIPCOT, Ennore Port and Guidance Tamil Nadu for developing logistics parks and warehouses. There is also a proposal to have a green belt to counter the high air pollution in the area. Srinivas Akinipatti, senior director, Tamil Nadu & Kerala, Knight Frank India, said the development of Minjur as a satellite town would be a boon for economically-weaker sections and lower middle-class groups who could get structured housing. North Chennai lacks planned development, he pointed out. The township would reduce the pressure on growth in the south and west of Chennai, he added. A Shankar, chief operating officer, strategic consulting and valuation, JLL West Asia, said, “These are ideal alternatives to the core city and urban areas and offer a range of advantages in terms of connectivity with the existing city, affordability, and amenities. Satellite townships that are planned as part of urban expansion should have good infrastructure and advanced, high-speed connectivity with core city, and must attract population and investments along with huge private participation to be successful.” Green belt proposal There is a proposal to have a green belt since air pollution is high in the area. Discussions were also held with TIDCO, SIDCO, SIPCOT, Ennore Port and Guidance Tamil Nadu for developing logistics parks, warehouses, etc. ORR considered during planning Various factors such as Outer Ring Road, Thiruvottiyur-Ponneri-Panchetti (TPP) Road, Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, and link road to the proposed Chennai Peripheral Ring Road and the ORR were considered at the meeting for developing the satellite towns