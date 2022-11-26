Home Cities Chennai

A Plague Tale: Requiem - Amicia Gone Rogue

This is the first and best of a series of improvements in skill trees and inventory management that Requiem brings.

Published: 26th November 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Plague Tale series is a medieval twist on the zombie apocalypse format, in that it is not zombies, but millions of slimy black rats. In the darkness, they haunt the cities, feasting on every moving being in sight. Their red eyes glow, and it may be the last thing anyone sees — except if they hold light. Amicia, Hugo, and Lucas have so far escaped and made it to game two. But will they survive Requiem — with all the new enemies, and more unpredictable rat behaviour?

At the beginning of Requiem, we realise that not a lot of time has passed since the end of Innocence. Young Hugo is still very much young and sick — and is promised respite from his illness in a new town. As they make their gruelling journey in the hope of success, we see a changed Amicia. If I thought Amicia did horrible things in game one, it’s nothing compared to her rage in this game. Seasoned by the brutality that her family had seen in the past year, Amicia is no longer the scared and quiet shadow that crawled past guards. She is fast to pull out her catapult to hurl stones at the target before the dull enemy turns around to say “Huh?”.

In keeping with Amicia’s new-found aggression brings a new gameplay improvement: unlimited stones in the ammunition bag. This is the first and best of a series of improvements in skill trees and inventory management that Requiem brings.

Innocence had a truly annoying side-mission hunt to search for rocks that would suit Amicia’s catapult — with the added disadvantage of only a limited number of stones allowed in the inventory.

This had seriously restricted the movement ability, especially if someone as impatient as me were to play the game. Besides infinite ammo, we also have workbenches which are more in the fashion of those we would see in games like The Last of Us — supplying a little flexibility on the combat experience that we’d like to have.

‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ has a larger story, making the game almost twice as long as the first. This is great, because as much as I disagree with the way Amicia does things — I am truly invested in the lives and stories of all the people in the game and want more of it. It is currently available as part of the Xbox game pass subscription for the PC and Xbox, and also playable on the PlayStations, and the Switch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Plague Tale Requiem zombie apocalypse
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp