Cake mixing cheer by Marriott with ‘rising stars’

CHENNAI: Cake mixing during Christmas is no longer confined to the traditional Christian household. It has now become a festive event across the country. Courtyard by Marriott Chennai began its preliminary Christmas merriments with the cake-mixing ceremony last week. This year the annual ritual was special since it was done at the Rising Star Outreach of India at Chengalpettu district.

Rising Star Outreach has dedicated itself to improving the lives of people affected by leprosy, through social and medical rehabilitation. Marriott home, one of the pioneering efforts of Rising Star Outreach of India started in April 2004, with a small rented home for 27 children from surrounding leprosy colonies. In the same year, Marriott India joined hands with Rising Star to form the Marriott home in Chennai.

Following its success, a second children’s home was rented and opened in 2005 for 32 additional kids. Today the home houses 350 children. Now officially recognised by the Indian government, Rising Star Outreach of India has been commended for the high standard of care and excellence maintained as the children prepare to enter mainstream society. As the team of chef and F&B professionals started preparing for the event at the home, the kids were excited to see what they were upto.

The ceremony began with around 100 kg of dry fruits and nuts, including walnuts, cashews, dates, apricots and pistachios ready to be mixed along with fruit juices and syrups. General manager, Sanjeev Mandal, began the event by explaining the history behind the ritual.

He also added that the cake mixing ceremony is symbolic of good times ahead and starting the season of giving on a happy note, cherishing the bond each team member shares with the others along with kids. The event was filled with conversations, cheer, laughter, and a delicious high tea. Each kid was also handed over packed boxes of goodies and refreshments to enjoy the evening.

