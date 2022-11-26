Cop rescues woman who tries to jump off balcony

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police inspector rescued a 73-year-old woman who attempted to jump off the balcony of her house due to a property dispute with her son, in Mandaveli on Thursday.

According to Pattinapakkam police, the woman was identified as Kousalya. Her youngest son, Gopinath, allegedly harassed her for a property. This began after her husband died and the family’s property was divided among the children and their children. Kousalya has three sons and a daughter. Gopinath, however, questioned his niece getting a share in the property and allegedly harassed his elder sister Parameshwari’s family.

On Thursday, he allegedly locked his mother and sister inside their house at Mandaveli and left. A heartbroken Kousalya decided to die by suicide and tried to jump from the balcony. On information from the neighbours, the police arrived with the fire department. While the latter was trying to break open the door, inspector Rajeswari scaled the wall to reach the balcony and rescued Kousalya.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

