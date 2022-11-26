Home Cities Chennai

Disabled-friendly ramp on Marina beach to open on Sunday

While temporary ramps have been set up since 2016, activists have been demanding a permanent structure for several years.

Published: 26th November 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Access points on the ramp are provided every 10m so that people can enter and exit easily. The viewing point is 10m from the sea | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A permanent pathway for people with disabilities will be thrown open at Marina beach on Sunday, said corporation officials.

The work on the ramp started in June and Rs 1.14 crore was spent on it. According to the corporation, the ramp made of babool, red maranthi and Brazilian wood is 263m long and three metres wide. Handrails are placed throughout and it will help senior citizens to hold on. Further, access points are provided with every 10m so that people can enter and exit easily. The viewing point is 10m from the sea. 

While temporary ramps have been set up since 2016, activists have been demanding a permanent structure for several years. Talks to set up a permanent structure for the benefit of persons with disabilities have been going on since 1998. While it was initially planned to put up the ramp near the Gandhi statue, it was moved to facilitate Metro Rail work in the area.

They added that the construction of the ramp was discussed with activists so that the structure is comfortable for persons with disabilities. While the corporation was considering using geosynthetic material as it would not be damaged by the rains, the activists said wooden ramps are easier for the PwDs and the plan was changed accordingly.

Activists also raised concerns that feature required to ensure the safety of disabled persons, including help booths and accessible toilets are also not ready yet and urged the authorities to address these issues soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramp Marina beach
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp