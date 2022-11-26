Home Cities Chennai

School staff held for harassment of Class XII girls

The correspondent was arrested at Chennai airport while returning from Goa on Thursday

Published: 26th November 2022

CHENNAI:  A special police team of the Avadi police commissionrate on Thursday night arrested the correspondent of a private school who was accused of sexually harassing many Class XII girls.
According to the police, the man identified as Vikram (name changed) was arrested at the Chennai airport around 11:30pm on Thursday. The police said Vikram was returning to the city from his hideout in Goa. Based on a tip-off, the special team rushed to the airport and arrested him. He was produced before a Mahila Court on Friday morning, remanded to judicial custody for 15 days, and sent to Puzhal Central Prison.

Before his arrest, on Thursday morning, Vikram had uploaded a video on social media. In the video, he claimed innocence and alleged somebody was using the girls to frame him. He also said that he attempted to end his life. In the video, he was seen spraying a pesticide from a can into his mouth. Dig deeper and you all will find the truth, he further said.

An officer from the Avadi commissionerate said he was booked under the Pocso Act after the students and their parents staged a protest outside the school on Wednesday after the management allegedly failed to take action against the man.

Special teams were formed to arrest him. Vikram is the son of the previous school correspondent. The police said Vikram allegedly sexually harassed many Class XII girl students under the pretext of providing counselling. He would take them to a room in the school claiming he would help them prepare for exams and allegedly sexually harass them, the police said. 

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

