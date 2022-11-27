Home Cities Chennai

MTC buses get system to announce stop names

The GPS-based automatic bus stop announcement system has been introduced in 150 buses | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the GPS-based automatic bus stop announcement system in buses run by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation. It was introduced in 150 buses in the first phase, and is to be extended to 1,500 buses.

According to a press release, the government earlier announced that the bus stop announcement system would be implemented in 500 buses in the city. It has been now extended to 1,000 more buses and the tender process for procurement has been initiated.

The new devices would receive information from GPS systems and announce the names of the bus stop in Tamil and English when the bus is 100 metres away. This would help passengers know when their stop is about to arrive.

It would also help persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and those who are new to the city. Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu were present at the event. They also travelled in an MTC bus after the scheme was inaugurated.

