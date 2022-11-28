Home Cities Chennai

‘Blue economy policy out in 2 months’

Speaking to the media on the sidelines, he said rains in the southern parts of the country show an increasing trend over the past decade and it is expected to continue.

A student receives her degree from V-C Dr A Peer Mohammed, Pro-Chancellor Abdul Qadir A Rahman Buhari and MoES Secretary M Ravichandran

CHENNAI: The preparation of the Blue Economy policy is in its final stages and will be released within two months, said M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES). Speaking at the 12th convocation of BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Ravichandran said, the Blue Economy policy envisages the optimal utilisation of all sectors of the maritime domains - living, non-living resources, tourism, ocean energy etc., for sustainable development of coastal areas. As the ministry will focus on the development of appropriate technology for exploring deep oceans, it will partner with educational institutions, he added.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines, he said rains in the southern parts of the country show an increasing trend over the past decade and it is expected to continue. “While the average rainfall remains near normal, the number of days over which the rains are spread is decreasing causing concerns like flooding and drought. The centre has allocated Rs 4,070 crore for deep sea missions,” he added.

The university on Sunday conferred degrees on 2,340 UG, PG and doctorate students; 51 students were awarded gold medals. “We are planning to start a women’s college next year. The placements have been good and we will try to make it better,” said A Peer Mohamed, Vice Chancellor of the university. Chancellor BSA Arif Buhary Rahman, Pro-Chancellor Abdul Qadir A Rahman Buhari, Vice Chancellor A Peer Mohamed, Registrar N Raja Hussain and members of the board were present on the occasion.

